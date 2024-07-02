KTR condemns removal of Telangana govt sites built by BRS regime

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) raised “serious concerns” regarding the alleged removal of certain Telangana government websites that were created during the two previous BRS governments in the state. He stated that all content pertaining to former chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who is also his father, has been removed.

Calling it “digital vandalism of Telangana Government websites and social media handles”, KTR shot-off a detailed letter to chief secretary Shanti Kumari over the matter. The ex-IT minister said that there is an “alarming trend” of disappearing digital content, which he believes is a deliberate act of sabotage by certain elements within the incumbent Congress government in the state.

Also Read Ask defected MLAs to resign and re-contest, KTR tells CM Revanth

KTR, in a media statement, requested the immediate restoration of all removed content from the public domain and urged the chief secretary to acknowledge the issue and take swift action to address it. Among the pages that KTR said were removed, are the https://www.telangana.gov.in/about/history/) (containing a brief history of Telangana from the prehistoric period to the state formation, has been deleted, reports page (https://www.telangana.gov.in/reports/), which KTR said hosted reports released by the Telangana government between 2014-2023, and others.

The ex-IT minister also said that the website of the Telangana chief minister https://cm.telangana.gov.in/ which had information of KCR June 2 2014, to December 3, 2023, has been removed. “This information should have been archived, not deleted,” he state in his statement.

KTR called on the Chief Secretary to fulfill her duty as the guardian of the state’s physical and digital assets, ensuring the protection and restoration of this valuable information.