KTR demands formation of Auto Drivers’ Welfare Board in Telangana

He also claimed that the Congress government has discontinued the accident insurance scheme introduced during the previous BRS government.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has (KTR) demanded the Telangana government to immediately establish a welfare board for auto drivers in Telangana. He stated that the Congress government had promised several welfare schemes for auto drivers before the 2023 Assembly elections.

KTR also stated that the Congress government also promised an annual assistance of Rs 12,000 for each auto driver and also insurance coverage. “Even after six months, not a single driver has received any support,” KTR said, and also pointed out that Andhra Pradesh has such benefits that are being delivered.

The former minister visited Nampally Satish, an auto driver from Adavipadira village who attempted suicide due to financial distress, said a press release from his office. “Satish, currently undergoing treatment at Ashwini Hospital in Ellareddypet, consumed poison after being unable to support his family. KTR consoled the family and offered ₹25,000 in personal financial assistance,” said a press release from his office.

The BRS working president also claimed that the Congress government has discontinued the accident insurance scheme introduced during the previous BRS government. “Because of this, nearly 8 to 8.5 lakh drivers are now left without any insurance coverage,” he added.

