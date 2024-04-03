KTR demands free water tankers for Hyderabad residents reeling under scarcity

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) slammed chief minister A Revanth Reddy for an “artificial drought” like situation across the state which he said was due to the Congress-led state government’s “inefficient” handling of the existing resources.

He also criticised the chief minister for stating that water tankers are being supplied to people within 12 hours.

“The chief minister is saying that water tankers are being supplied to people within 12 hours of requirement. But why are water tankers necessary in the first place? How can he speak like that being the chief minister?” he asked.

Placing the blame squarely on the Congress dispensation for the situationo, he cited media reports on water scarcity, especially in Hyderabad, to strengthen his argument. He demanded that water tankers should be supplied to needy people for free.

“In the last 10 years (BRS) there were no issues with water supply in the city. Now, water tankers are running around in all areas of the city. Inverters and generators are also back in use. The situation is already bad now that summer has just begun. The situation is due to the inefficiency of the Congress government,” he remarked during a press conference held on Wednesday, April 3 at Telangana Bhavan.

Further targetting Revanth, the former MA&UD minister asked if the Congress government is acting “vengeful” at Hyderabad residents in response to its bad performance in the region in the 2023 Assembly polls.

“Revanth should concentrate on water tapping instead of phone tapping. He should think about lifting the gates of reservoirs instead of his party. According to the IMD’s report, ample rainfall occurred last year in the state. There is enough water in Nagarjunsagar, Singur, Yellampalli, Osman Sagar and Himayath Sagar. Why are Hyderabad residents buying water when there is enough water available around the city?” he asked.

KTR said that under the leadership of former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, there was no drought in the state.

“We even made efforts to supply water to remote tribal hamlets in our 10-year rule. But this government is only interested in grabbing leaders from the BRS. While farmers are struggling to irrigate their crops, people are struggling to drink water…With Congress, only tears are possible,” he stated.