KTR demands Nobel Prize in Medicine for PM Modi

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanded a Nobel prize to be awarded to him for “discovering” the COVID-19 Vaccine.

KTR’s remark comes after the Union Tourism Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kishan Reddy, in a speech credited the PM for the courageous “discovery”, a video of which surfaced on social networking sites.

Also Read TSPSC Group 1 prelims results likely to be released in two months

“Let us demand the Nobel prize in Medicine/Science to Modi Ji Apparently Modi discovered the Covid Vaccine courageously. His Cabinet colleagues are really bright I must accept; especially Kishan Reddy,” tweeted KTR taking a jibe at Reddy for his statement.

Let us demand Nobel prize in Medicine/Science to Modi Ji



Apparently Modi discovered the Covid Vaccine courageously 🤦‍♂️



His Cabinet colleagues are really bright I must accept; especially Kishan Reddy 😂 https://t.co/Zt37okSx49 — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 17, 2022

KTR further continued slamming the BJP, and satirically posted categories in which the PM could be awarded the prize.

“Modi Ji deserves Nobel prize but in which category?

Nobel for Medicine – discovering Covid Vaccine, Nobel for Economics – Demonetisation & Swiss Black Money Returns, Nobel for Peace – Stopping the Russia-Ukraine war for 6 hours, Nobel for Physics – Radar Theory,” KTR tweeted.

Modi Ji deserves Nobel prize but in which category?



❇️ Nobel for Medicine – discovering Covid Vaccine



❇️ Nobel for Economics – Demonetisation & Swiss Black Money Returns



❇️ Nobel for Peace – Stopping the Russia-Ukraine war for 6 hours



❇️ Nobel for Physics – Radar Theory — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 17, 2022

KTR also took jibes at the Modi government over the fall of the Indian currency and said that he would like to nominate “Modi Ji of 2013” for his amazing histrionics and theatrical skills in criticising the then Union Government on Rupee devaluation.