TSPSC Group 1 prelims results likely to be released in two months

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Sunday conducted Group 1 prelims examination. The results of the examination are expected to be released in two months.

Out of 3,80,081 candidates who have applied for the examination, 2,86,051 appeared in the prelims that was conducted at 1019 exam centers in 33 districts.

For scrutiny and verification purposes at the later stages of the recruitment, TSPSC has captured the bio-metric thumb impression of the candidates who attended the prelims.

Preliminary key of TSPSC Group 1 prelims

The preliminary key of the TSPSC Group 1 prelims examination will be released after the scanning of the copies of the OMR answer sheet which will take eight working days. The scanned copies of the OMR will also be made available on the official website of TSPSC (click here).

The final key will be released after taking objections, if any, on the preliminary key. It will be decided by an expert committee.

TSPSC Group I prelims results

It is expected that the results of the TSPSC Group 1 prelims will be released within two months. Those who clear the prelims will have to write Mains examinations.

A few months ago, the Telangana state cabinet decided to do away with the interview system.

Earlier, the TSPSC used to conduct interviews of the students who clear written examinations. The marks obtained by the aspirants in both exam and interview were considered to prepare the merit list.

However, now, the marks obtained in the written test will be used to prepare the merit list.