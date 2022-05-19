KTR discusses consumer health strategies with top company in UK

Hyderabad: Telangana IT & Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) meets with research and development (R&D) head of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) consumer health to discuss their strategy for Telangana in London on Thursday.

KTR met with Global R&D Head GSK Consumer Health Franck Riot today to discuss the growth witnessed by the safety and regulatory set up of GSK in Telangana, and their expansion plans for the state.

GlaxoSmithKline is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products.

It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, Consumer Healthcare, and Corporate Executive Team (CET).

GSK was the world’s sixth largest pharmaceutical company according to Forbes as of 2019. GSK is the tenth largest pharmaceutical company with total revenue of USD 43,731.8 Million and employs around 94,000 people worldwide. The company also ranks 264 in Fortune Global 500 list (2021). In 2020, GSK had 40 new medicines and 17 new vaccines in development.

KTR noted that the company has invested more than Rupees 710 crores in Hyderabad and has created a total employment of 125 people. The facility has been expanding rapidly since its establishment in 2016 and has witnessed investment of around INR 340 crores in last couple of years alone.

Going forward, the facility will continue to grow out of Hyderabad even as they separate from GSK to be an independent organization known as Haleon.

Haleon will be a global leader 100% focused on consumer health and will have a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity with a focused strategy to deliver sustainable above-market growth and attractive returns to shareholders.

The minister welcomed the company’s continued investment in Telangana and assured them of all support from the state.

He said, “I’m delighted to note the remarkable growth of GlaxoSmithKline in Hyderabad. I’m sure that regulatory and safety operations of GSK in Hyderabad will continue to play a pivotal role in attaining the vision of GSK group. Government of Telangana will work hand-in-hand with the company and extend all the support required to further accelerate the presence of GSK in Hyderabad.”

Mr. Franck Riot added that the facility will also look for opportunities to expand their presence in Hyderabad center as necessary to support their future aspirations.