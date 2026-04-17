KTR distributes laptops to young girls under Touch A Life Foundation

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, on Thursday, April 16, distributed laptops to underprivileged girls under the aegis of the Touch A Life Foundation.

The ceremony took place at the BRS leader’s house in Nandinagar, Banjara Hills. It was led by former corporator Dr Samala Hema and the organisation’s founders, Vibhuti Jain and Reena Hindochha.

Interacting with the students, KTR enquired about their academic progress and encouraged them to aim for greater heights in life.

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Emphasising that technology plays a crucial role in today’s world, KTR urged the students to enhance their digital skills and support their academic growth.

On the occasion, Founders Vibhuti Jain and Reena Hindochha stated that they are identifying girl students from slums and marginalised communities across Telangana and providing them with scholarships, mentorship, and continuous guidance.

They emphasized that their goal is not just financial support, but also to build confidence and leadership qualities among the students.