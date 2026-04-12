KTR to take on statewide padyatra to strengthen engagement with voters

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday, April 12, announced that he would embark on a statewide padayatra next year, as part of efforts to reconnect with the people and strengthen the party’s organisational set-up.

Addressing reporters at Kyathanpalli in Mancherial district, Rama Rao said the party would contest the upcoming elections independently.

“Alliances have not worked for us. We will contest alone and return to power,” he asserted, ruling out any tie-up with the BJP.

Rama Rao said the party would launch a membership drive in May and June and conduct training programmes for cadre.

Acknowledging a disconnect during the party’s decade-long rule, he said steps would be taken to bridge the gap through direct engagement, including the proposed padayatra.

Rama Rao expressed confidence that the BRS would stage a strong comeback in the next elections.

On delimitation, Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, said the proposed increase in Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies would create new political opportunities.

According to him, if the current proportional representation is retained, there would be no objection. “If all states receive a uniform increase in seats without reducing the existing share, there is no reason for concern.”

Emphasising the electoral strategy, he said the party would prioritise winnability in ticket allocation.

Rama Rao admitted to past lapses in coordination between the government and grassroots leaders, including cadre, sarpanches, and mandal-level representatives, stressing the need for better communication with them.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress government led by A Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao alleged that key welfare schemes such as ‘Rythu Bandhu’ and farm loan waivers were not being implemented properly, causing distress among farmers.

Flagging delays in fee reimbursement affecting students, he claimed that public confidence in the government was declining.

The BRS leader further criticised the allocation of funds to the Pranahita project despite objections from Maharashtra and demanded early completion of the Chennur lift irrigation scheme.

On Singareni (State-owned coal mining firm, Singareni Collieries Company Limited), he claimed expansion of opencast mining was reducing employment opportunities and resulting in workers’ discontent.

Targeting the BJP, he alleged that its leaders “failed” to fulfil promises of bringing funds after winning the Karimnagar Corporation and were projecting that development in the country was driven by a single leader.

He exuded confidence that the induction of senior leader Jeevan Reddy (who quit Congress recently) would strengthen the party in the erstwhile Karimnagar region.

Dismissing reports of factionalism within the party, he said all leaders were working under the leadership of BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao.