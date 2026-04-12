Congress running ‘loot-and-hide’ scheme in Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, April 11, claimed that Congress has “institutionalised corruption in Telangana through a loot-and-hide scheme.”

He claimed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is presiding over “unprecedented levels of corruption”. He said that no other chief minister in the country had engaged in such large-scale financial irregularities.

KTR made these statements while addressing party leaders and workers at the BRS office in the Mancherial district after felicitating the newly elected representatives of the Kyathanpally municipality.

He went on to say that the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are acting in tandem to shield each other from corruption allegations. He pointed out that despite serious accusations involving Singareni Collieries and central government schemes, no investigations had been initiated.

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KTR demanded that the state government immediately fulfil its promise of providing jobs to Singareni workers through a medical board mechanism, failing which the party would lay siege to the company’s headquarters. “If corruption continues and workers’ concerns are ignored, we will launch protests across every coal mine,” he said.

He also alleged that democratic norms were undermined in the Kyathanpally municipality and accused the Congress of using police force and intimidation despite losing the local mandate.

KTR called upon people to “reject the corrupt regime” and support BRS in the upcoming local and Singareni elections. He expressed confidence that the party would regain political ground in Mancherial district and across Telangana in the next electoral cycle.