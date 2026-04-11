Telangana will reject Revanth Reddy once he loses power: KTR

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday, April 11, hit out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, saying the leader will be remembered as one “who deceived all sections of society” and that people of Telangana will eventually reject him and the Congress party.

The BRS leader was attending a large-scale party workers’ meeting in Ibrahimpatnam, where he felicitated newly elected chairpersons, councillors, and sarpanches.

He said that despite nearly two months of alleged irregularities and misuse of power, the BRS still managed to secure victories in Ibrahimpatnam and Kyathanpally municipalities.

“Power is never permanent…once Revanth Reddy steps down from office, he may not even have anyone to acknowledge him…the public will certainly teach him a lesson for his undemocratic governance,” KTR said.

At the gathering, KTR specially appreciated Prashanth Reddy, son of senior leader Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, for standing firm against harassment by the ruling party and emerging victorious. “Election results prove that strong and determined leadership always earns public support,” he said.

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‘Land scam under the guise of Future City’

KTR accused Revanth Reddy of running a “land scam” in the name of Pharma City and said that before elections, Congress leaders had promised to return the 14,000 acres of land acquired for Pharma City to farmers, but are now misleading them with the concept of a “Fourth City” or “Future City.”

“On the one hand, the government claims in court that Phrama City exists, then proposes a new project on the same land outside,” he said.

“Leaders like Bhatti Vikramarka, Seethakka, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had assured farmers during their padyatras that lands would be returned if Congress came to power. But now, instead of fulfilling that promise, the government is planning to acquire an additional 16,000 acres, calling it a Bharat Future City,” KTR stated in a release, terming the project a “drama” aimed at benefiting the Chief Minister’s family members and associates.

The former IT minister also said that the Congress government has expanded the prohibited land list from 16 lakh acres to nearly one crore acres, using it as a tool for “blackmail politics.”

He accused Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and officials of pressuring collectors and facilitating illegal land settlements.

KTR also made allegations against Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy, claiming widespread corruption and illegal collections from businesses such as hotels, bars, and crushers.

He reiterated his warning that those who engage in illegal activities under political pressure will not be spared when BRS comes back to power and urged officials to work in the interest of the people.

In the end, he thanked party leaders and councillors who withstood pressure, false cases, and intimidation and helped secure the municipal leadership for BRS. He expressed confidence that the difficult phase for the party is over and that better days are ahead for the state.