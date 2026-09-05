KTR escapes unhurt as lorry grazes car on Karimnagar route

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao escaped unhurt on Saturday, September 5, when a lorry hit his car while he was heading to Karimnagar for a Students and Youth conference.

While KTR was on his way to attend a BRS meeting in Karimnagar, he stopped at Algunur, where party workers gave him a grand welcome. After the welcome, KTR got back into his car and proceeded towards Karimnagar.

A lorry brushed against the car as it made its way to Karimnagar, with KTR inside, but the leader escaped unhurt. However, one of the car’s rear doors was badly damaged.

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While KTR was on his way to a BRS meeting in Karimnagar on Saturday, September 5, he stopped at Algunur, where party workers gave him a grand welcome. Afterward, as he resumed his journey, a lorry travelling alongside his vehicle collided with KTR’s car, damaging one of its doors pic.twitter.com/dbp3JJLQb6 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 5, 2026

While the car was hit at Alugunur on its way to Karimnagar, KTR, who was seated inside, escaped unhurt.

Past accidents

This is not the first time KTR has escaped a road accident. In July, two cars in his convoy collided near Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district after the convoy braked suddenly.

BRS MLC Shambhipur Raju, who was travelling in one of the vehicles, sustained a hand injury.

Then, in November 2023, during an election rally in Armoor, the vehicle braked suddenly, leading to KTR, along with other BRS leaders, losing balance. Consequently, the protective railing of the vehicle broke.

This led to some of the leaders toppling down. BRS leader and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Reddy fell on the ground.