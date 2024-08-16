KTR expresses regrets over comments on women

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Friday expressed regret over certain comments made by him, which were considered derogatory towards women traveling in RTC buses.

The former minister took to social media platform X to voice his regrets if women felt offended by his comments made at a party meeting on Thursday.

Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, posted that he never meant to offend sisters.

The Telangana State Commission for Women (TSCW) had on Thursday initiated a suo moto inquiry into the alleged derogatory comments.

TSCW Chairperson Sharada Nerella said that the Commission took suo moto cognizance of a media post made by Rama Rao, the MLA from the Sircilla constituency.

“The said post has been widely circulated and has come to the attention of the Commission due to its derogatory nature, particularly concerning women and the larger community of women in Telangana. The Commission has observed that the comments made in the post are not only inappropriate but have also caused distress among women across the state,” Nerella said.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya demanded an unconditional apology from KTR.

The BRS leader had made certain remarks referring to women using the free bus travel facility in Telangana while apparently referring to videos showing women doing household work while travelling.

The minister said that Rama Rao meant “women could do break dance in RTC buses”.

“Is this the culture of respect your father taught you,” she asked and alleged that the BRS leader has no respect for women.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud had called for burning the effigies of KTR for his comments on women travelling free in RTC buses and demanded an apology.

He stated that KTR’s comments showcase the “arrogance and suppressive ideology that he inherited”. He asked the Congress women’s wing to condemn the statement and organise protests.