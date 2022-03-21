KTR gets rousing welcome in Los Angeles

Hyderabad: Industries, IT, Municipal Administration & Urban Development K Taraka Ramarao, who flown into America to fetch huge investments to the State of Telangana received rousing welcome in Los Angeles. KTR, who left Hyderabad for America on Saturday landed in Los Angeles in the early hours of Sunday. He was tumultuously received by the NRIs and TRS activists.

On the occasion, Taraka Ramarao chatted with the NRIs for some time. He discussed with them about the development of Telangana State. He also explained to them about the KCR government’s prestigious “Mana Vooru – Mana Badi” program and urged the NRIs to participate in the program. KTR exhorted the sons of Telangana soil working in the United States to work as ambassadors on behalf of their mother land. The IT and Industries Minister would tour important American cities for ten days and hold meetings to attract investments. KTR is scheduled to meet investors in cities like Boston, New York and so on and he would explain to them about the liberal policies, concessions and handsome reliefs to be extended by the TRS government to the investors.