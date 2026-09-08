KTR, Harish detained enroute KCR’s farmhouse as Congress lays siege

The leaders had set out to Erravalli straight from the Assembly amid a call by Congress SC leaders to lay siege to the farmhouse.

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KTR detained by police on his way to KCR's residence in Erravalli
KTR detained by police on his way to KCR's residence in Erravalli

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao and deputy floor leader T Harish Rao, along with other party MLAs, were detained by Malkajgiri Police at Hakimpet on Tuesday, September 8, while they were proceeding towards former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse at Erravalli.

The police detained BRS leaders and shifted them to a police station. The leaders had set out to Erravalli straight from the Assembly amid a call by Congress SC leaders to lay siege to the farmhouse.

In an X post, KTR had alleged that the police was aiding ‘Congress goons’ to reach KCR’s farmhouse instead of stopping them.

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“Royal police escort being given by @TelanganaCOPs to Congress Goons who are on their way to attack KCR Garu at his residence Well done @TelanganaDGP Dekho Bhai @RahulGandhi tumhara Mohabbat ka Dukaan,” the post read.

In view of the proposed protest, police have stepped up security around Rao’s residence and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144.

Several roads leading to the farmhouse have been closed as part of the security arrangements. Police have also erected barricades and are preventing people from entering the vicinity of the farmhouse.

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