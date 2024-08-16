KTR has habit of performing break dances in pubs, clubs: Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Despite tendering an apology for his remarks on the women taking free rides on TGSRTC buses on Friday, August 16, the women leaders from the Congress don’t seem to be having any mercy on BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) yet.

In a video message delivered on Friday, environment and forests minister Konda Surekha warned him against the use of degrading language against women.

“Ever since the free bus rides were launched for women in Telangana, KTR has been using sarcasm against the scheme, as if he is a big hero. It is a big mistake KTR, a big mistake,” Surekha said.

Highlighting the benefits of free bus rides, she noted that economically disadvantaged women could visit their native villages without having to rely on their in-laws for bus fare. She also mentioned that women from remote areas across the state have been utilising these free rides to travel to Hyderabad for high-quality healthcare services at hospitals like Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital.

“Those poor women who previously couldn’t afford to go on pilgrimages are now able to travel in groups to visit temples and other religious sites. You speak about them as if they’re taking buses just to perform break dances and record themselves dancing. This is an insult to all the women in Telangana,” she said.

“You had the habit and history of performing break dances and recording it in pubs and clubs in and around Hyderabad when you were in power. If you want, you can perform such dances, but don’t ever dare, to paint the Telangana women in a bad light again,” she warned KTR.