KTR inaugurates Chemo India’s research centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the research centre (for Oligonucleotides) at the campus of Chemo India Formulation Private Limited, in Genome Valley on Thursday.

Oligonucleotides serve as DNA barcodes, used as insertions in various types of DNA libraries for identity and tracking purposes

Chemo India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Insud Pharma, which is a leading Spanish multinational pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Madrid.

"I had the pleasure of meeting the leadership of Chemo and Insud during the World Economic Forum in Davos 2022, wherein we announced their plans to expand in Hyderabad. Among other things, this Oligonucleotides facility was also discussed, and I am delighted that the center is… https://t.co/TyxQPDrC1j pic.twitter.com/BkQ5fuXwXR — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) September 14, 2023

The company was founded in 1977 and has a presence in more than 40 countries and sales in more than 100 countries. It has 18 industrial plants and 15 R&D centres around the world.

The newly launched centre in the city focuses on Oligonucleotides research and commercial production. It also ranks among the top 5 globally, alongside brand companies, with a focus on the US, EU, and numerous global markets.

This facility has been inspected and approved by the US FDA, Spanish Health Agency, Drug Control General of India, and various international customers.

Among other things, this Oligonucleotides facility was also discussed, and I am delighted that the center is fully functional in Hyderabad. I congratulate the team of Insud Pharma and wish them continued growth and success here,” the minister added.