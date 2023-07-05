KTR inaugurates Stellantis Digital Hub office in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th July 2023 1:35 pm IST
KT Rama Rao inaugurates Stellantis digital hub

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the digital hub office of Dutch carmaker Stellanis, in the city.

The digital hub office spans 75,000 square feet and will provide comprehensive end-to-end capabilities in product development, IT services, and pioneering software technologies.

It accommodates over 700 workstations and will focus on artificial intelligence and software engineering.

Speaking at the event, KTR emphasised the need for sustainable mobility. People around the world are increasingly recognising the need to foster sustainable modes of transportation, he said.

KTR also added that companies coming to the city shatter their recruitment projections faster than expected.

“This is the city that can give you a lot more scope for expansion,” he said.

