KTR inaugurates Thermo Fisher Research center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday inaugurated the Thermo Fisher research and engineering center’s India Engineering Centre (IEC) in Hyderabad.

Thermo Fisher’s IEC is being set up with an investment of about USD 15 million and will employ over 450 diversely talented engineers and vendor partners.

The Hyderabad centre is spread over 42000 square feet, consisting of an engineering laboratory for the development of new products for the firm’s global sites. The center will provide employment opportunities for the youth in Telangana. It will be equipped with infrastructure to design & develop instruments, perform product reliability performance testing and verification, as well as validation of products.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, KTR said, “Over the years, the state of Telangana has been recognized as the leading hub for life sciences not just in India but in Asia as well, presenting unlimited opportunities and highlighting the region as a preferred destination for investment and expansion. We have made sure that we have a skilled workforce, favourable policies, and best-in-class infrastructure to help companies setup facilities that meet global standards.”

“Today’s inauguration of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s India Engineering Centre is a testament to the overall ecosystem for life sciences in Telangana and the pro-business policies of the government, which attracts global players to Hyderabad. With the annual planned R&D investment of approx. USD 15 million, I am also happy to learn that this facility will create employment of over 450 people, throughout the value chain,” the minister added.

President, Asia Pacific & Japan, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tony Acciarito said, “Hyderabad city is a hotspot for talent acquisition, home to world-renowned R&D institutes, and is one of India’s fastest-growing engineering, life sciences and IT knowledge hubs.”

“The expansion of the facility is a testament to Thermo Fisher’s unwavering commitment to supporting change by accelerating innovation, improving time to market for new products.” he added.