KTR invited to Diriyah E-Prix 2022

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 18th January 2022 10:08 am IST
Hyderabad: Formula E Chief Championship Officer (COO) Alberto Longo invited IT and Industries Minister KTR to attend the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Saudi Arabia on the 28 and 29 January 2022.

ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the first full-electric world single-seater motorsport championship.

Since the inaugural championship race held in Beijing in September 2014, Formula E has continuously reinvented motorsport racing and contributing to the acceleration of the electric revolution, with a unique proposition in urban racetracks, unpredictable action and iconic city centre settings.

