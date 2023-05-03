KTR invites Swedish firms to invest in Telangana

Hyderabad: A delegation comprising industries and trade representatives from Sweden, led by the country’s Ambassador Jan Thesleff, met Telangana’s IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Minister said that Telangana is the best investment destination in India and complete support will be provided to the Swedish companies willing to invest in the State. During the course of interaction, The Minister explained to them the Telangana government’s industrial policies and a wide range of investment opportunities in the state, a press note informed.

Welcoming the Swedish companies to Telangana, the industries minister urged them to invest in technology and manufacturing sectors here.

The delegation appreciated the state government’s industry-friendly policies and made a special mention of the infrastructure created in the city in the past eight years, the press note further said.

Ambassador Jan Thesleff assured the minister that he will try to bring in more investments to Telangana. He said that they formed the investment facilitation mechanism to work with the companies willing to invest in India and that it worked with Swedish companies.

The Ambassador informed KTR that their embassy regularly researches investment opportunities in Telangana and extends support to Swedish companies.