KTR, K Kavitha, Harish Rao are terrorizing the region: Appalaraju

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry minister Seediri Appalaraju on Thursday said that Telangana ministers T Harish Rao and K. T. Rama Rao are regional terrorists and they should refrain from making comments on the issue of Visakhapatnam steel plant.

While talking to ANI, Seediri Appalaraju said, “Harish Rao is making unusual comments about the Vizag steel plant. He should not act like a drunkard”.

“Harish Rao himself awaited the privatisation of Vizag steel plant. Harish Rao, KTR and Kavitha all have terrorised this region and they are regional terrorists,” he added.

He further stated that the BRS government itself participate in taking private bids for public assets.

“Don’t you feel shy while participating in taking bids if it is privatised? Throughout the country, no government will participate in bids,” he said.

Earlier Andhra Pradesh Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief Thota Chandrasekhar met Steel Plant Workers Union leaders and extended the party’s support to the union’s relay hunger strike against the privatization of Vizag Steel Plant.

Talking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said, “BRS is opposing privatization of Vizag steel plant. In 2021, the Government of India decided to privatize the Vizag steel plant. This steel plant provides livelihood to lakhs of people including its 30,000 employees.

Not just this steel plant, BRS party will oppose privatization of any company”.