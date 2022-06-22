KTR launches Telangana’s first plug-and-play EV Park in Zaheerabad

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Industries KT Rama Rao on Wednesday launched Telangana’s first plug-and-play EV Park and two, three-wheeler electric vehicles produced by Vayu Motors and Zero 21 in a function held on Wednesday at MG Automative’s EV Park in Zaheerabad.

EV(Electrical Vehicles) Park is the first of its kind in Telangana. It has an incubation center for EV startups that can leverage MG’s manufacturing capabilities & infrastructure. It is already incubating enterprises like Padmaja Greentech and Zero 21 Renewable Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd.

MG EV Park is interacting with a few other EV startups to help launch their businesses and wants to be a catalyst in developing fossil-free transport solutions, a press note from the EV park informed.

He also unveiled two models of new two-wheelers (scooters), Low-Speed Retro, and High-Speed Pace.

Retro is a city speed scooter designed for Indian conditions. With an LFP battery pack, developed with a smart BMS, Retro is a safe and robust product. The pace is a performance scooter, developed using highly reliable LFP battery pack architecture. With a top speed of 70 kmph, it is the most desirable scooter in terms of safety, design, and reliability, the company said.

These two EV scooters are manufactured using safe and proven LFP(Lithium Ferro Phosphate), Battery packs, it informed.

Four different models of three wheelers were launched under the brand name.

A total of 4 vehicles shall be launched under the brand name Zero 021. This is first of its kind, indigenously designed and developed Fiber Reinforced Plastic 3 wheeler EV Passenger vehicles

The electric three-wheelers include Teer and Smart Mule-X. While the former is a high-speed passenger vehicle and the latter is a good carrier.

Chargers for EVs were also launched for buses and four-wheelers, including fast chargers for buses and cars.

Speaking on the occasion KT Rama Rao congratulated the young entrepreneurs behind today’s launches.

“The future of world transportation will be sustainable Mobility. It will be EV Mobility. The difference between conventional vehicles and electric vehicles is they are computers on wheels. They are battery-driven,” he said.

KTR further said that the automobile industry in the past was concentrated in a few pockets like Chennai and Pune.

“Now thanks to our futuristic EV policy, Zaheerabad is emerging as the hub for not just automobiles but also EV Vehicles. keeping this in mind and the demand for a skilled workforce, we will establish an Automobile Centric Centre of Excellence which will be named after former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, KTR announced. So that more localities will be automobile job-ready,” he remarked.