KTR lays foundation stones for various projects in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday toured Mahabubnagar district, and laid the foundation stones for various developmental projects.

Together with state ministers V Srinivas Goud and Vemula Prashanth Reddy, KTR laid the foundation stone for the Perur Upliftment Scheme at Venkampally in the Devarakadra zone.

He later laid the foundation stone for the construction of the High-Level Bridge between Mahabubnagar District Addakula Mandal Varne- Muthialampally.

Various developmental projects under the municipal corporation in Bhootpur were reviewed by the ministers. They then laid the foundation stone for the construction of a mini-stadium, BT road and veg and non-veg market in the municipality.

KTR also formally inaugurated and handed over to the beneficiaries the 288 houses constructed at Amistapur in Bhutpur area as part of the two-bedroom house construction scheme undertaken by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

The 5th unit of SGD Pharma in Vemula of Moosapet zone was also inaugurated by the ministers.