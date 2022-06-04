Telangana: SNDP is permanent solution to floods, says Talasani

Hyderabad: State minister for animal husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Saturday that the state government’s Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP) will be a permanent solution to the flood problem that the city faces every year.

On Saturday, the MLA inspected the construction work of a Rs 10 crore bridge on SP Road in Secunderabad as part of the SNDP program. The construction of this bridge would be completed by the end of June, he informed.

He directed the authorities to speed up the SNDP work as the monsoon season was approaching. On the occasion, the minister said that the canals built during the Nizam period have not been properly monitored to date and the people in the nearby colonies have been severely affected by the floodwaters coming from above the canals in the city during the monsoon season every year.

He said that with the idea of ​​finding a permanent solution to the problem, development work of all the canals (SNDP) in the city has been undertaken under municipal minister KT Rama Rao’s guidance.

Development work such as removal of silt in the canals and construction of retaining walls would provide a permanent solution to the flood problem, he added.