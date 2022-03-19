KTR-led delegation to attract global firms for investments in Telangana

Updated: 19th March 2022
State IT and MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KTR is leading a delegation to the US to attract global firms for investments in the state.

The Telangana delegation left for the US this morning from Hyderabad. The US cities that the delegation will be visiting include Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Boston, and New York.

KTR has a packed agenda in this week-long trip and will be meeting the top management executives of several world renowned companies in the US. He will explain to them the progressive policies of the State and the benefits of investing in industry-friendly Telangana.

Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director Electronics Sujai Karampuri, Director Life Sciences Shakti Nagappan, Director Food Processing Akhil Gawar, Director Promotions Vijay Rangineni, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy were among the officials who are accompanying the minister.

