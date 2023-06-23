KTR meets Rajnath in Delhi; transfer of defence lands requested

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao met the Union minister for Defence, Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Friday.

The minister has sought financial assistance from the Central government for various development projects lined up for the development of Telangana.

KTR’s visit to the Nation’s capital comes ahead of Telangana’s Assembly polls, almost after one year.

In his two-day visit to the capital city, KTR will also meet Union ministers Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Hardeep Singh Puri to discuss extended corridors and walkway projects planned to come up in Telangana.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, KTR said that he has appealed to the Center to support Telangana several times in the past.

Underlining that he had met defence ministers 15-20 times in the last nine years for their support for the progress of the state, KTR said he had also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution to the construction of sky corridors.

Stating that Hyderabad is the fastest-growing city in the world, KTR said that 44 percent of jobs in the country are derived from Hyderabad.

“Hyderabad has become the global hub for vaccine production as it continues to grow rapidly in the fields of Pharma, Biotech, IT, and Aerospace,” said KTR.

“We have requested the central government to give permission for the development of the expansion of Rajiv Road and take up the development works,” added KTR.

“In last year’s Lok Sabha session as well as in the current Lok Sabha session, many party MPs have proposed for 56 acres of protected land be allocated to the state government,” said KTR.

Talking about his meeting with Rajnath Singh, KTR said that a request to transfer unused defence lands for the construction of skywalks, the development of elevated corridors, and the extension of 145 link roads in various parts of Hyderabad have been made to the defence minister.

Stating that the defence minister has responded to the request positively, KTR said that he looks forward to meeting Hardeep Singh on Saturday and discussing the second phase of the Airport Link Metro.

KTR also requested Rajnath to expedite the process of excision of civil areas in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

“We have completed 35 underpasses and overbridges under the ESRDP programme. We have asked the Union Home Minister for time. We want to give the lands at Rasulpura junction to the state government. We want to allow the metro proposal from Pathan Cheru to Hayat Nagar,” added the Telangana minister.