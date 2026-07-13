KTR open to Eatala’s return to BRS, but KCR isn’t: Sources

Hyderabad: As Telangana inches closer to its next Assembly elections, political realignments are beginning to take shape, with the latest buzz in political circles concerns Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender, who is said to be unhappy in the party and looking for a way out. More intriguingly, some believe he could make his way back to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the very party that sacked him in 2021 by order of its president, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

Eatala himself has said nothing on the matter, but a recent remark of his has done little to quiet the speculation. The MP, who once served as a BRS minister in the previous Telangana government, reportedly told a TV channel, “For me, Telangana is first, then the party next, and personal interest is last.” The comment has drawn attention because ‘party first’ is considered a core tenet of belonging to the BJP.

BJP leaders insist Eatala will not be quitting. BRS leaders, on the other hand, say his return cannot be ruled out. A BRS functionary told Siasat.com that the party’s working president and former IT minister, KT Rama Rao, KCR’s son, is quite okay with Eatala’s return.

“KCR is not okay with him, however, and he is the boss. KTR has still maintained good relations with Eatala even after he left the party,” the functionary added.

Eatala Rajender’s exit from BRS

The Malkajgiri MP was unceremoniously sacked from KCR’s cabinet in 2021 on allegations of corruption, after which he chose to go to the BJP. He went on to unsuccessfully contest against KCR in the 2023 Telangana Assembly election. Within the BJP, he was also reportedly in the race for the state president’s post, which eventually went to party MLC and veteran leader Ram Chander Rao.

“Eatala got everything and more that he wanted in the BJP. We let him even contest from two seats in the 2023 state elections, and then, even though he lost, he was given an MP ticket. So rumours of him being unhappy are not true. Also, obviously, there will be some friction between old karyakartas, who may hesitate to shoulder a new person from a different party background. These things are bound to happen, but things are fine,” a BJP leader from Hyderabad, when asked about the matter, told Siasat.com.

According to BJP sources, Eatala had tried very hard to become the Telangana state president, with the idea that it could put him in the race for the chief minister’s post should the BJP win.

With Kavitha out, Eatala’s return may benefit BRS

BRS leaders, in general, are not opposed to Eatala returning. “Eatala chose the BJP thinking that the Congress would not come to power here, but that happened. He is ideologically opposed to the BJP. Moreover, in the central government’s expected cabinet reshuffle, he may not get a spot, because if Bandi Sanjay is replaced, the BJP will have to replace him with an MP from the Munnuru Kapu community, which would be Nizamabad MP D Arvind,” another BRS leader close to KCR’s family told Siasat.com.

Moreover, with KCR’s daughter, K Kavitha, starting her own party and becoming an albatross around the BRS’ neck, Eatala’s return may, in fact, benefit the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Rajender, before his exit, was one of its oldest and popular leaders, having been with KCR since the party’s inception.

“After the family of KCR, Eatala was certainly second in our party and was recognised for it. In the BJP, there will be many others before him in terms of relevance. Even if he returns, it will only be closer to the elections, because he will now have to resign due to the anti-defection law,” the BRS leader added.