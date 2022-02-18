KTR participates in Sammakka Saralamma tribal festival

Hyderabad: MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao took part in the Sammakka tribal festival that is taking place in the Rajanna Siricilla district on Friday.

He also inaugurated the Raitu Vedika Cluster in the village of Baddenapally.

The platform will be used for the purpose of farmers interacting with officers regarding issues related to agriculture.

Farmers presenting a plough to Minister KT Rama Rao. Photo: Twitter.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said that these clusters are being set up at the rate of one per 5000 acres of land. “Every cluster will have an agriculture extension officer and farmers can interact and understand thereby making agriculture more meaningful,” he said. “The credit to all this goes to Hon’ble Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” KTR added.

The Minister said that groundwater has come up to 6 meters in the district of Rajanna Siricilla. “Water conservation measures in the district is a glowing standard for the whole nation. IAS trainees in Mussorie are being taught about these measures as part of their curriculum,” he said.