KTR posts video of struggling farmer, realises it is from KCR’s tenure, deletes it

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) posted a video of a struggling Telangana farmer, to criticise the current dispensation, only to realise that the video was shot during the KCR regime.

The former Telangana IT minister was quick to recognise the PR blunder and delete the post, but the post by then had come to the notice of Congress leaders.

The video depicted the plights of Chintiryala Koteswara Rao, a chilli farmer in Namavaram village of Khammam district, who did not get his returns from the market, due to lack of minimum support price. It was later understood that the video was shot in 2018, during the chief ministership of KTR’s father and BRS party supremo, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Also Read KTR urges Rs 20L exgratia for Hyderabad pilgrims killed in accident

Congress MLA ‘congratulates’ KTR on his post

Congress leaders left no stone unturned to capitalise on the backfired post made by KCR. On Tuesday, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy ‘congratulated’ KTR for criticising his father’s government and its shortcomings.

The Congress MP said that KTR exposed his father KCR’s failures, and even alleged that KTR was taking revenge for not allowing him to become the Telangana chief minister.

Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy MP further stated that during the ten-year BRS regime, farmers struggled with mounting debts, and failed to receive minimum support prices, leading to over 8,000 farmer suicides in the state. He accused the BRS of failing to address the agricultural issues and criticized past BRS governments, which he claimed had left Telangana’s farmers in peril.