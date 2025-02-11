KTR urges Rs 20L exgratia for Hyderabad pilgrims killed in accident

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, February 11, demanded exgratia of Rs 20 lakh to families of victims who died in an accident in Madhya Pradesh while returning from Kumbh Mela.

While expressing grief over the death of the Hyderabad residents, he said, “It is extremely saddening that seven Hyderabadis who were returning from the Kumbh Mela died in a road accident near Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.” He urged the Telangana government to ensure better treatment of those who are severely injured.

The BRS working president stressed that the Telangana government should coordinate with other states when pilgrims embark on journeys for events like the Kumbh Mela. The former Telangana minister urged pilgrims travelling to and from Kumbh Mela to travel carefully and stay safe.

Seven pilgrims from Hyderabad returning from Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj died on the spot and five were critically injured when a mini traveller bus collided head-on with a lorry carrying cement in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, February 11.

All the pilgrims were identified as residents of Nacharam in Hyderabad.

The accident occurred at around 8:30 am on Tuesday on the national highway near Sihora town in Jabalpur district. The lorry carrying cement manoeuvred into the wrong lane on the national highway. The mini-tempo traveller, bearing the number plate AP29W1525, was travelling at high speed, and collided with the lorry.