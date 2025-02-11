7 pilgrims from Hyderabad returning from Kumbh Mela die in accident

Hyderabad: Seven pilgrims from Hyderabad returning from Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj died on the spot and five were critically injured when a mini traveller bus collided head-on with a lorry carrying cement in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, February 11.

All the pilgrims were identified as residents of Nacharam in Hyderabad.

The accident occurred at around 8:30 am on Tuesday on the national highway near Sihora town in Jabalpur district. The lorry carrying cement manoeuvred into the wrong lane on the national highway. The mini-tempo traveller, bearing the number plate AP29W1525, was travelling at high speed, and collided with the lorry.

While seven of the pilgrims died on the spot, the locals and police rescued five of them from the vehicle wreck and shifted them to a nearby hospital, where their condition was known to be critical.

Initially, officials thought the pilgrims came from Andhra Pradesh, going by the vehicle registration number. On checking the details of the passengers, it was understood that they all belonged to Nacharam.

More details are awaited.