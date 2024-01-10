KTR promises to help for kid’s surgery at Hyderabad hospital

Will speak to the hospital management personally and try my best to help the child, says KTR

Published: 10th January 2024 9:10 am IST
KTR (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Former IT minister and BRS working president, KTR, today promised to extend help for a child’s liver transplant surgery at a hospital in Hyderabad.

It all began after a user, X, tagged KTR and wrote, “One of our relative’s sons has been advised for liver transplant surgery at Rainbow Hospital, Banjara Hills. Now, looking for financial help. Please do the needful.”

Responding to it, KTR wrote, “Will speak to the hospital management personally and try my best to help the child. Thanks for bringing this to my attention.”

As per the details shared on social media, the seven-year-old child needs to undergo a liver transplant, which costs around Rs 22 lakh at the hospital in Hyderabad.

This is not the first time; earlier too, KTR has helped many people who shared their problems on social media.

