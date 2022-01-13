KTR questions Modi over sanctioning of Medical colleges in Telangana

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 13th January 2022 12:30 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Information Technology, KT Rama Rao (KTR) on January 12 questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regards to the sanctioning of educational institutes in the state.

On the occasion of National Youth Day, the prime minister put out a Tweet regarding the inauguration of 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. “At 4 PM tomorrow, 12th January, 11 new medical colleges will be inaugurated in Tamil Nadu. These medical colleges will augment health infrastructure and ensure affordable healthcare to the people of Tamil Nadu. https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetail.aspx?PRID=1788870” read the Tweet

In response to the PM’s tweet, KTR requested him to take up the matter of no educational institutes being sanctioned by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for Telangana. ” Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji On this #NationalYouthDay on behalf of Telangana youth & students, request you to make amends at the earliest In the last 7 years, not even one educational institution has been sanctioned by NDA Govt to Telangana despite many requests at all levels” read the Tweet.

