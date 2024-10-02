KTR reason for Samantha, Chaitanya’s divorce: Telangana min Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Telangana minister Konda Surekha in a shocking allegation on Wednesday, October 2, stated that BRS working president KT Rama Rao was the reason behind Samnatha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce.

In a statement to the media, she alleged that not just Samantha, but several other actors got married early because of KTR.

“He took drugs, got addicted and did rave parties. He played with their feelings and then blackmailed them,” said Konda Surekha.

“KTR is 100% responsible for Samantha-Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. He demanded that Samantha be sent to him in return for not demolishing the N-Convention. Nagarjuna asked Samantha to go him but she refused to go. So they asked her to leave, that’s how the divorce happened,” Surekha alleged.

Responding to Surekha’s comments, BRS working president KT Rama Rao reminded how Surekha had made similar comments in the recent past where she alleged that he had tapped the phones of Tollywood heroines.

Questioning whether he didn’t have children and women at home, and imploring Surekha to think how they would feel when a person like her made such allegations, KTR made it clear that he had nothing to do with the objectionable and filthy comments against her, and also said that he had nothing to do with her crying as well.

He questioned why Surekha and Congress leaders remained silent when Congress workers were abusing BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) in filthy language.

Recalling the unparliamentary language used by Congress leaders in the recent past, he felt that Konda Surekha and Seethakka needed to clean chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s mouth using phenyl.

Nagarjuna condemns Surekha’s allegations

Responding to Konda Surekha’s allegations, Nagarjuna Akkineni stated on x that, “I strongly condemn the comments of the Honorable Minister Mrs. Konda Surekha. Don’t use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticize your opponents. Please respect other people’s privacy”

He further emphasized that “As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately.”

గౌరవనీయ మంత్రివర్యులు శ్రీమతి కొండా సురేఖ గారి వ్యాఖ్యలని తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నాను. రాజకీయాలకు దూరంగా ఉండే సినీ ప్రముఖుల జీవితాలని, మీ ప్రత్యర్ధులని విమర్శించేందుకు వాడుకోకండి. దయచేసి సాటి మనుషుల వ్యక్తిగత విషయాలని గౌరవించండి. బాధ్యత గలిగిన పదవి లో ఉన్న మహిళగా మీరు చేసిన… — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 2, 2024

“What are these shameless politics? Why this ill-treatment of women working in the film industry,” questioned Tollywood actor Prakash Raj, who posted his opinion on Surekha’s allegations on X with the hashtag #justasking.

Raghunandan Rao filed complaint against Surekha’s trolls

Meanwhile BJP Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao said that he has lodged a police complaint against those who trolled Konda Surekha with filthy comments. Addressing media on Thursday, he said that no matter how powerful they might be, stern legal action will be initiated against the perpetrators.

The entire episode was triggered when BRS social media team allegedly trolled Konda Surekha on a picture posted by Raghunandan Rao, where he had garlanded her during an official event held in his constituency recently.

The trolls used indecent language by asking who were going to given Raghunandan Rao and Konda Surekha ‘Kalyana Lakshmi cheques.’ Kalyana Lakshmi cheques amounting to Rs 1,16,000 are given to couples from below-poverty-line families who get married in the state.