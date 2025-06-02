KTR reasserts BRS commitment to Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, June 1, asserted the party’s commitment to Telangana’s development.

KTR showed confidence that the party would return to power in Telangana and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao would assume office as chief minister.

Addressing a gathering of Telugu NRIs from across the United States in Dallas, as part of the BRS silver jubilee and Telangana Formation Day celebration at the DR Pepper Arena in Frisco. The auditorium reverberated with chants of “Jai Telangana”.

KTR further said electoral setbacks were temporary, but the party’s love and commitment to Telangana are permanent. “Just like a child is handed over to others when the mother falls ill, Telangana is in others’ hands, but will soon be back in safe hands,” he said.

He stressed that the BRS government carried the spirit of the Telangana movement while being in power.

KTR referred to Dallas as Dallaspuram, as the city is fondly called by the Telugu diaspora. “Telugu people do not have two states, but three in the form of Dallas Puram,” he added, leading to cheers from the crowd.

The former Telangana minister announced the establishment of a BRS legal cell in the city to assist Telugu students in distress.