KTR reminds PM Modi of his promises with target delivery by 2022

Hyderabad: TRS working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his promises to the nation with target delivery by the year 2022.

“Hon’ble Sri @narenramodi Ji, As NDA Govt is set to present #Budget2022 I would like to remind you of some promises that you had made to India with target delivery in 2022

Hope the allocations will be equitable & reflect firm resolve in translating your vision into reality,” he said tagging the PM on Twitter.

The promises mentioned by KTR included Housing for all, doubling farmers’ income, water, electricity, and toilet in every house across the country by the year 2022.

He also urged the PM to support Telangana by honouring the promises made in the AP reorganisation act and recommendations by Niti Ayog to support state government policies like Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya.

“I would also urge you to support progressive state like Telangana (which is 4th largest contributor to Indian economy) by way of honouring the promises made in AP reorganisation act & recommendations by Niti Ayogto support Mission Bhagiratha & Mission Kakatiya #Budget2022 ,” he added.