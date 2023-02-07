KTR reviews arrangements for upcoming Shivaratri fest in Vemulawada

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) along with Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu held a high-level meeting in the city on Tuesday to review the arrangements for Maha Shivaratri celebrations in Vemulawada.

Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 18 2023 where people worship lord Shiva and perform puja according to a muhurat (auspicious time).

KTR said Vemulawada in Rajanna Siricilla district, which is popularly known as Dakshin Kashi, would be developed on the lines of the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple.

Several devotees from across the state and neighbouring states are expected to turn up for the festivities at the temple.

During the meeting, KTR directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements keeping sanitation in mind, to avoid any inconvenience to devotees arriving at the temple.

The minister further assured that he would release additional required funds from the state governments and also directed the arrangement of ambulances and fire services as a precautionary measure.

In addition to the above arrangements, a mini stadium would be constructed to benefit the youth along with a statue of Lord Shiva, established on the Ramappa hillock on the Sircilla fringes, besides cottages and adventure sports facilities.

“A four-lane road was developed from Kodarupaka to Vemulawada,” he said directing the officials to submit a detailed report on the construction of the second ghat road at Nampally hillock.

“Sircilla and Vemulawada would emerge as top tourist destinations in the state and development works should be taken up accordingly,” he said, adding that the Vemulawada temple’s tank bund should be strengthened and developed on the lines of Warangal.

Similarly, a cable car service would be introduced on the Nampally hillock in Vemulawada Town. The road leading to the temple in the town should be equipped with pavements and at possible locations, street art works should be taken up, he said.

“Dance and music schools will be established with exclusive buildings and they will be affiliated to the cultural school associated with the Rajanna temple,” KTR said.

The minister lastly said that cycling and walking tracks would be developed on the Mulavagu Bund and instructed the officials to construct check dams in order to carry out water management in a better way.