Hyderabad: Islamic Cultural Center gets no place in the budget

Hyderabad: The government had announced the handing over of 10 acres of land and provision of Rs 40 crore for the construction of an Islamic cultural center in the outskirts of the city, however, the foundation stone has not been laid yet, in fact there is mention of the Islamic Cultural Center in the budget 2023-24.

However, for the construction of Brahman Sadan, Rs 20 crore allocation and handing over of 6 acres of land have been announced in the budget.

In 2017, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the handing over of land for the construction of the Islamic Cultural Centre and in the financial year 2020-21, Rs 40 crore was allocated for the construction of this center.