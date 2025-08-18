KTR rings alarms as Telangana loses Rs 2,800 Cr Kaynes Tech project to Gujarat

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) blamed the Telangana government on Sunday, August 17, for failing to maintain ties and hold on to major industrial investments over lack of administrative competence and “corrupt governance.”

KTR expressed distress in a strongly worded statement over the shifting of Rs 2,800 crore-worth Kaynes Technology’s semiconductor investment project from Telangana to Gujarat. The relocation lost direct job opportunities for about 2,000 local youth, he said.

“The Revanth Reddy-led government has not even responded to the exit of a project we worked hard to bring here during the BRS rule. This is nothing short of betrayal of the youth of Telangana,” KTR alleges.

The former IT minister said that the KCR government’s persuasion led Kaynes to relocate its establishment from Karnataka to Telangana and within ten days, land was provided in Kongarakalan.

Terming the current administration as having the trademarks of “inefficiency and corruption,” he attributed the relocation to Gujarat to the Congress government’s failure to provide clarity, transparency, and a focused industrial policy.

Lashing out at chief minister Revanth Reddy for his earlier statement that Telangana was on autopilot mode during the BRS regime, KTR said, “If that was autopilot, then today Telangana is running in auto-destruct mode under Congress. The ‘Brand Hyderabad’ and ‘Brand Telangana,’ which were developed over the course of a decade under the BRS government were being deliberately broken down by the Revanth-led government,” he said.

Citing the exit of Kaynes Technology as a warning sign, he cautioned that more companies would leave if the government fails to refocus on industrial development.

“All they (Congress government) care about is commissions, not commitments,” he said, adding, “Telangana is nothing but an ATM for the Congress high command in Delhi.”