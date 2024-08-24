Kaynes Tech opens new manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

Logo of Kaynes Technology.

Hyderabad: Kaynes Technology inaugurated a new electronics manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Managing Director Ramesh Kunhikannan described the event as crucial for the company’s growth, stating that the advanced plant enhances its manufacturing capabilities and positions Kaynes Technology as a leader in the global electronics manufacturing sector.

The facility is outfitted with cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, including high-precision electronic assembly, 3D optical systems, and AI-enabled inspection processes, all compliant with lead-free and RoHS standards.

It will serve various industries, including industrial, automotive, medical electronics, aerospace, and telecommunications.

The inauguration was attended by notable figures, including Telangana’s Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

