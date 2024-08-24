AHEAD opens new office in Hyderabad; to hire 500 IT professionals

Hyderabad: AHEAD, a US-based provider of cloud, data, and engineering solutions valued at $4 billion, announced the opening of a new facility in Hyderabad on Thursday, August 22.

The company plans to recruit over 500 technology professionals by the end of 2025 as part of its strategy to expand operations in India.

This initiative complements the establishment of a dedicated delivery office in Gurugram, which was launched in January 2023 and aims to grow to around 750 employees by the end of 2024.

The new Hyderabad office occupies 26,000 square feet and currently employs approximately 50 staff members, including around 30 who joined through AHEAD’s acquisition of CDI earlier this year.

The facility will primarily serve AHEAD’s US clients, focusing on managed services and digital solutions. Keith Odom, senior vice president of infrastructure and operations, emphasized that this office is a pivotal element of the company’s long-term growth strategy in India.

Praveen Grover, VP and managing director of AHEAD India, noted that Hyderabad was chosen for its rich talent pool in software development, storage, and backup services, which are areas where the company has faced recruitment challenges in the Gurugram region.