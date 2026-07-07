KTR seeks extension of Telangana SIR deadline

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Monday, July 6, expressed dissatisfaction over the way Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that they have failed to adequately educate voters about the process in many areas.

Speaking after a meeting with the party’s special committee on the SIR exercise at Telangana Bhavan, KTR said only about 7 per cent of the forms distributed by BLOs have been filled and submitted so far, raising doubts that the remaining 93 per cent of the process can be completed by the July 24 deadline.

He urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to extend the deadline, citing the ground-level challenges faced by voters and election staff.

KTR also alleged that while the Election Commission is focusing on identifying duplicate votes within districts, it is not paying sufficient attention to cases where the same individual’s name appears in electoral rolls of multiple states.

“We will soon visit New Delhi to meet the Election Commission and demand strict implementation of the principle of ‘one person, one vote, one location,” he said.

KTR directs BRS’ BLAs to remain vigilant

The BRS leader directed the party’s Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to remain vigilant and ensure that every eligible voter is included in the electoral rolls. He said the party has already conducted awareness meetings for BLAs in more than 93 Assembly constituencies across the state and would soon cover the remaining constituencies.

KTR also assigned district-wise responsibilities to members of the party’s special committee constituted to monitor the SIR process. BRS General Secretary Raavula Chandrasekhar Reddy attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, a BRS delegation led by former MP B Vinod Kumar met Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy on Monday and submitted a memorandum seeking an extension of the July 24 deadline for the SIR exercise.