KTR seeks LPG price freeze, transparency on cylinder availability

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Thursday, March 12, wrote to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, urging immediate intervention to address the severe shortage of LPG cylinders.

Highlighting that the supply disruption has severely impacted hotels, eateries, PG hostels, and small food businesses across the state, mainly in Hyderabad, KTR proposed introducing a tiered LPG allocation system to ensure small vendors and vulnerable businesses receive priority supply.

He recommended creating a real-time public dashboard to provide transparent information on LPG cylinder availability across districts, and urged the Centre to implement a temporary price freeze on commercial LPG cylinders to prevent additional financial burden on small businesses.

Also Read LPG shortage rumours spur panic booking among residents in Hyderabad

The former IT minister called for strict action against the illegal diversion of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial use and asked that PG hostels be treated under a special protection category to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply.

He also stressed that gas-based crematoriums must be classified as essential services to prevent disruptions caused by the LPG cylinder shortage.

Describing the situation as a serious crisis where lakhs of daily wage workers dependent on the hotel and food sector risk losing their livelihoods, KTR urged the Union Government to take immediate, coordinated action to restore LPG supplies and safeguard essential services across the country.