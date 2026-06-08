KTR seeks removal of Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday demanded the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET UG paper leak, saying accountability at the highest level was necessary to restore students’ confidence in the examination system.

Interacting with NEET aspirants in Hyderabad, KTR described the controversy as a complete failure of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and called for stringent action against those responsible.

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Removing Pradhan will send strong message: KTR

“The students should not suffer because of the government’s failure. Removing the Union Education Minister will send a strong message that accountability matters,” he said.

KTR said failure to punish those responsible would only encourage further negligence within the system. At the same time, he urged students not to lose hope because of the controversy.

KTR interacts with aspirants

“Your anger is justified, but do not let it derail your dreams. Treat this as a speed breaker and prepare for the next examination with renewed determination,” he told the aspirants.

Several students who participated in the interaction questioned why candidates should be made to retake the examination when the alleged lapse was on the part of the authorities. Some also expressed concern that despite strict security measures at examination centres, the paper leak could not be prevented.

Referring to previous controversies surrounding grace marks and unusually high cut-off scores in NEET examinations, KTR said the NTA had failed to provide convincing explanations and had not adequately addressed students’ concerns.

He argued that awarding marks through fraudulent means was unfair to deserving candidates and undermined the credibility of the examination process. The BRS, he said, would raise the issue in Parliament and the Telangana Legislative Assembly and seek strict legal action against those involved.

On whether a re-examination should be conducted only in affected regions or across the country, KTR said even a limited breach could quickly spread through coaching and student networks. Unless the full extent of the leak was established, a nationwide re-examination could become necessary, he observed.

KTR calls for technology driven safeguards

The BRS leader also called for technology-driven safeguards, including AI-based monitoring systems, to prevent future examination leaks. He further advocated tighter regulation of private medical college management quotas, stressing that merit should remain the primary criterion for admissions.

Urging students to seek emotional support during the uncertainty, KTR advised them to openly share their concerns with parents, teachers and friends.

“Whenever life throws such challenges at you, learn to face them with resilience and maintain balance,” he said.