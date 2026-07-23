KTR sends legal notice to CM Revanth over student death remark

The former IT minister said Revanth's remarks were false, malicious and defamatory.

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Telangana: KTR predicts BRS' victory in Kodangal against Revanth
Chief minister Revanth Reddy (right) and BRS working president K T Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) served a legal notice to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy demanding a public apology within 48 hours, after the latter held the former responsible for the death of 27 Telangana students in 2019.

Revanth lashed out at KTR while speaking at a protest in his Assembly constituency of Kodangal on Wednesday, July 22. He alleged that Globarena Technologies was a ‘benami’ company of KTR that indulged in irregularities in the evaluation of Intermediate (11th and 12th standard) exam papers in 2019.

“CBSE had to cancel the evaluation process due to irregularities and take up the task all over again. This has led to the suicides. KTR spoke to BJP leaders in Delhi and got a contract,” he claimed.

Subhan Bakery

Categorically denying any connection with Globarena Technologies, KTR’s notice stated, “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made false, malicious and defamatory statements in a public gathering and later shared them on social media and other public platforms, lacking sufficient evidence. The statements were widely circulated by television channels, newspapers and digital platforms, causing serious damage to Rama Rao’s reputation.”

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