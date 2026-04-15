KTR slams Centre on delimitation, warns of unrest in South India

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, April 15, slammed the Centre over the upcoming delimitation exercise of Lok Sabha seats and warned of unrest in South India.

The former Telangana minister said that delimitation can not be viewed as an administrative exercise, adding that it could lead to political injustice against the southern states.

BRS against delimitation

In a post on X, KTR reiterated the party’s stand on delimitation and said that it will continue to oppose the exercise, which would “effectively implement population control measures”. He claimed that the southern states have played a major role in the economic progress of India and have managed their population better.

He argued that reducing their parliamentary representation would amount to punishing states that have performed well, which is contrary to democratic principles.

This was the BRS stand three years ago



And it remains unchanged https://t.co/v0Qx6bNgZh — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 15, 2026

KTR made it clear that any attempt to weaken the voice of southern states in Parliament would not be accepted.

Also Read Centre tables Constitution Amendment Bill to expand Lok Sabha to 850 seats

He said that the BRS would lead a determined and uncompromising fight to protect the rights and representation of people in the region.

The Sircilla MLA urged the Centre to act with wisdom regarding the delimitation and said legislators in New Delhi must understand the ground realities.

850 seats in Lok Sabha

KTR’s remark on delimitation comes as the Centre prepares to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850. This would be done through The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty First Amendment) Bill, 2026, to be taken up during a special session of Parliament on April 16 and 17.

Under the proposed amendment to Article 81, a maximum of 815 members will be chosen from states, with not more than 35 members to be chosen from Union Territories (UT).

The Bill also proposes amending Article 82, which currently governs the readjustment of parliamentary constituencies following each Census.

The proposed amendment seeks to delete the existing proviso mandating that the next delimitation exercise be carried out based on the first Census conducted after 2026, thereby allowing delimitation to proceed before the 2026-27 Census is completed.