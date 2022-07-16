KTR slams Centre over list of banned words in parliament

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday took a dig at the Centre for banning the use of a number of words in the parliament.

KTR took to Twitter to mention some of the derogatory words used by the members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to address the opposition and to refer to those who protest the policies of the Union government.

Parliamentary language of NPA Govt



✅ PM calling protesters “Andolan Jeevi” is fine

✅” Goli Maaron Saalon Ko” by Minister is okay

✅ “80-20” by UP Chief Minister is okay

✅ Denigration of Mahatma Gandhi by BJP MP is fine

✅ Farmer protesters insulted as “Terrorists” is fine pic.twitter.com/0Q4nfUmuET — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 16, 2022

Some of the infamous remarks highlighted in the tweet are “Andolan Jeevi” which Prime Minister used to describe the farmers protesting the farm laws in 2021. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanth’s “80-20” remark targeting the Muslim community also made KTR’s list. The minister also shared a collage depicting the list of words banned in Parliament.

Centre bans use of words in Parliament

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a new list of words that have been deemed “unparliamentary” for both houses, triggering a wave of protests from the Opposition parties.

This list comes ahead of the Monsoon session which is scheduled to take place on July 18.

Words such as ‘Jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’ and ‘Snoopgate’, ‘ashamed’, ‘abused, ‘betrayed’, ‘corrupt’, ‘drama’, ‘hypocrisy’, ‘incompetent’ ‘sexual harassment’, ‘nautanki’, ‘dhindora peetna’ to name a few are listed as not to be used in the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha speakers will have the last say on this issue.