Kala din, Corrupt, Dalaal: Words now considered no-no in Parliament

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a new list of words that have been deemed “unparliamentary” for both houses, triggering a wave of protests from the Opposition parties.

This list comes ahead of the Monsoon session which is scheduled to take place on July 18.

Words such as ‘Jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’ and ‘Snoopgate’, ‘ashamed’, ‘abused, ‘betrayed’, ‘corrupt’, ‘drama’, ‘hypocrisy’, ‘incompetent’ ‘sexual harassment’, ‘nautanki’, ‘dhindora peetna’ to name a few are listed as not to be used in the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha speakers will have the last say on this issue.

However, this new list has invoked instant anger and shock among the Opposition parties, some of them took no time to express their disgust on Twitter.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’ Brien challenged the government that he will use all these words.

Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in #Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent



I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy

TMC leader Mahua Moitra, who is right now under the center of a storm for expressing her thoughts on the controversial Kali poster questioned how is the word “truth” is unparliamentary.

– Annual Gender Gap Report 2022 Ranks India 135 out of 146

– On health and survival subindex, India ranked lowest at 146th place

– India among only 5 countries with gender gaps larger than 5% — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 14, 2022

Basically govt taken all words used by opposition to describe how BJP destroying India & banned them.

Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Vishguru, a term commonly used by BJP leaders and certain sections of the media.

All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered 'unparliamentary'. What next Vishguru?

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala snapped at Modi by calling him ‘saheb’

The Congress said in a tweet in Hindi, “Who will be afraid of ‘Jumlajeevi’ – who has given jumlas. Who will be afraid of the word ‘Jaichand’ – who has betrayed the country. These words are not being banned in Parliament, the fear of PM Modi is coming out.”

Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said on Twitter, “Latest List of ‘banned words’ in Parliament is BJP Govt desperate attempt to control criticism & hard hitting truth.”

“BJP Government wants Parliament to turn into ‘yes man’ chamber and ‘cheerleading stadium’ rather than house of accountability and answerability,” he also said.

BJP Govt wants Parliament to turn into "yes man" chamber & "cheerleading stadium" rather than house of accountability & answerability !!

Here is the list of words that have been deemed “unparliamentary” by the government:

‘Bloodshed’, ‘bloody’, ‘betrayed’, ‘ashamed’, ‘abused’, ‘cheated, ‘chamcha’, ‘chamchagiri’, ‘chelas’, ‘childishness’, ‘corrupt’, ‘coward’, ‘criminal’ and ‘crocodile tears’, ‘disgrace’, ‘donkey’, ‘drama’, ‘eyewash’, ‘fudge’, ‘hooliganism’, ‘hypocrisy’, ‘incompetent’, ‘mislead’, ‘lie’, ‘untrue’, ‘anarchist’, ‘gaddar’, ‘girgit’, ‘goons’, ‘ghadiyali ansu’, ‘apmaan’, ‘asatya’, ‘ahankaar’, ‘corrupt’, ‘kala din’, ‘kala bazaari’, ‘khareed farokht’, ‘danga’, ‘dalal’, ‘daadagiri’, ‘dohra charitra’, ‘bechara’, ‘bobcut’, ‘lollypop’, ‘vishwasghat’, ‘samvedanheen’, ‘foolish’, ‘pitthu’, ‘behri sarkar’, and ‘sexual harassment’.