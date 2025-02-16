KTR slams Congress govt over bad conditions in Telangana Gurukul schools

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has alleged that the Congress is conspiring against Telangana Gurukulas (residential schools) with a “narrow-minded attitude to erase the marks of K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).”

KTR lamented the declining confidence of parents in Gurukulas due to the “government’s failures”.

He said that there used to be tremendous competition for seats in Gurukuls, “but now people are reluctant to even mention the name of Gurukuls.”

He alleged that the number of applications for Gurukul entrance exams has decreased significantly this year due to the Congress government’s “incompetence, which has led to deteriorating conditions in these schools.”

KTR stated that when the BRS government was in power, there were 168,000 applications for 41,000 seats in the 5th grade in SC, ST, BC, and Minority Gurukul schools, “but now, 80,000 people have applied for 51,000 seats.

He said that this is due to the deaths of more than 50 students who have died due to starvation deaths, snake bites, suicides, and food poisoning since the first day the Congress government came to power.

“Parents feel that their children’s lives are more important than education,” he remarked.

KTR said that parents are now afraid of Gurukul schools and expressed concern over the declining confidence of parents in Gurukulas due to government failures.

“Our (BRS) government started the Gurukuls with the noble aim of providing a golden future for the children of poor people, but Revanth Reddy is destroying the Gurukul schools where children from Dalit, Tribal, Backward, and Minority communities study, with the narrow-minded intention of erasing KCR’s legacy,” KTR remarked.