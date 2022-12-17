KTR slams Mandaviya for denying bulk drug park to Hyderabad

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 17th December 2022 9:06 pm IST
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (left) and BRS leader K T Rama Rao (right)

Hyderabad: Telangana’s minister for industry and commerce K T Rama Rao on Saturday alleged that Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has hurt the people of Telangana by denying a bulk drug park to Hyderabad.

The minister took to Twitter to react to a statement made by the union minister for health, chemicals and fertilisers in the Parliament.

“By denying the Bulk Drug park to India’s pre-eminent Life-sciences Hub, you’ve done a great disservice to the Nation,” tweeted Rama Rao, who is also working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

“It’s a pity that for NPA Govt political considerations outweigh National interests,” added the minister, who always refers to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as Non-Performing Alliance (NPA).

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, also slammed the union minister for uttering a lie in Parliament.

Though the written answer shows that a bulk drug park was approved for Andhra Pradesh, the minister told the Lok Sabha that the Centre approved the proposal for the park in Hyderabad and Rs 1,000 crore will be given for the purpose.

Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the bulk drug parks were also approved for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

KTR stated that the minister had not only misled the people of Telangana with his white lies but also the Parliament.

He requested BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao to move a privilege motion and make sure that the central minister apologises to the people of Telangana for misleading them.

